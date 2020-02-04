2020 is not just the year for hindsight — it’s also an election year, which means there’s no better time to register to vote than the present.
Those who are legally allowed to vote in the coming election are encouraged to stop by the county clerk’s office at 206 E. Eighth St to register during business hours.
Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has released a list of important dates to put on one’s calendar for this election year.
June 1 is the deadline for voters to change their party affiliation for the August primary. July 14 is the last day to register to vote prior to the primary election. Aug. 4 is the date of the primary election. Oct. 13 is the last day to register to vote in order to take part in the general election. The 2020 general election takes place Nov. 3.
These dates may seem far away right now, in February, but such dates can creep up on voters.
The Kansas Democratic Presidential Primary takes place May 2 A Republican primary is not scheduled for this year’s presidential election, according to Nordyke.
Those who want to participate in a primary must be registered to vote at least 20 days prior to the day they’re to cast their ballots, according to Nordyke.
