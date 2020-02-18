Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Helen Welch will transform into a 2020 version of Karen Carpenter for her show Superstar: The Songs. The Stories. The Carpenters.
Welch hopes to keep her performance upbeat. Though it’s well known that Karen Carpenter died of anorexia at the age of 32, Welch said her performance would focus on the Carpenters’ music rather than the tragedy that befell them. Karen Carpenter’s death does come up, but it’s not a focal point.
“I don’t bring any of the negativity,” she said. “Often people really focus on that and nothing else. They seem to forget about the music.”
The show has been touring for about two years now, but has its origins long ago.
The show is what she calls a documusical, with songs performances interspersed with backstage stories from the Carpenters’ heyday. The show reimagines what the Carpenters might be like if they were performing today. The show, Welch said, has a stamp of approval from Richard Carpenter.
“I’m not a fan of tribute bands,” Welch said. “I know people love them. It’s just not my cup of tea. And I didn’t want to do that — I didn’t want to copy, I didn’t want to dress up and try and look like her or anything like that.”
Welch recalls singing along with her mother’s cassette tapes as a child growing up in England. Her mother was an opera star, she said, and her father was a jazz performer. Welch herself didn’t care for opera, though she was classically trained.
“I just didn’t like the material,” she said. “It didn’t suit me.”
Though her parents were far from pop stars, they listened to the popular music of their day, including Barry Manilow and, of course, the Carpenters.
Welch remembers thinking she could do what Karen Carpenter did and that she sounded a bit like her.
“Over the years, I had the confidence to follow my own passions in music and I played flute and piano and sang,” she said.
Welch took part in musical theater in London’s west end and on Broadway and has sung with the Cleveland Orchestra, among other things.
She came to the United States in 2003, where she had a chance to sing a weekly gig in a jazz club. One night in front of a noisy crowd, she decided to do a Carpenter’s song — something she had never done before.
The crowd went silent, she said.
“A lightbulb went off in my head,” Welch said.
The next night, she did it again, this time for a crowd of bikers. The group began singing along and Welch realized she’d stumbled onto something good.
She decided to put together the show she’ll perform in Junction City later this week.
Welch is British by birth, but has been an American citizen since 2009. She said one of her fondest memories as a performer was last year, when she was invited to sing the National Anthem on television during NBC’s Sunday night football on her 10th anniversary of becoming a United States citizen.
“I think for anybody born here, it’s sort of by-the-by, but when you move here and (have) chosen to live here and gone through all the process of the paperwork and keeping your fingers crossed and then for it to happen … It’s very humbling,” she said.
Her upcoming performance will be her first time in Kansas.
Welch, who now makes her home in Ohio, said she looks forward to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.