Coffeyville – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Coffeyville Police Department updated on the status of their death investigation at 1709 S. Spruce St. in Coffeyville.
Following the autopsy, the victim’s death was ruled a homicide. Due to the state of decomposition, it will take time before the man can be positively identified.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.
Additionally, this afternoon, April 30, at around 1:45 p.m., 37-year-old Jennifer R. Garnett, of Coffeyville, was arrested connected to the case. Garnett was arrested at 1518 S. Maple in Coffeyville for burglary, theft, forgery and criminal use of a credit card. Following her arrest Garnett was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.