GRANT COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ulysses Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared new information related to the fatal shooting that occurred April 28, at a Ulysses park.
The 14-year-old teen who was injured in this incident died on Sunday, May 2, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita.
Today, May 13, at approximately 4:10 p.m., deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old male from Ulysses for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.
Following his arrest, the teen was transported to the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City. Nothing further will be released at this time.
