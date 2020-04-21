On Saturday, United States District Court Judge John W. Broomes, Wichita, issued a temporary restraining order against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-18 as it pertains to two Kansas churches — First Baptist Church of Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church of Junction City.
Based on the material presented and the arguments of counsel, the court finds: (1) Plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim alleging a violation of their First Amendment rights to the free exercise of religion; (2) in the åare likely to suffer irreparable harm in the form of denial of their constitutional right to the free exercise of their religion, arising from state-imposed restrictions on religious exercises that are not narrowly tailored to further the compelling governmental interest in halting the spread of COVID-19, and which are more severe than restrictions on some comparable non-religious activities, the four-page decision said.
Executive Order 20-18 was rescinded with Executive Order 20-25 where Kelly states:
With regard to churches or other religious services or activities, this order prohibits gatherings of more than ten congregants or parishioners in the same building or confined or enclosed space. However, the number of individuals — such as preachers, lay readers, choir or musical performers, or liturgists — conducting or performing a religious service may exceed ten as long as those individuals follow appropriate safety protocols, including maintaining a six-foot distance between individuals and following other directives regarding social distancing, hygiene, and other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The temporary restraining order was filed regarding a provision of Governor Laura Kelly’s COVID-19 mass gathering ban that unconstitutionally treats religious congregations different from other secular gatherings,” said Jay Hobbs, deputy director of Media Communications with Alliance Defending Freedom.
The two churches are being represented by Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel and director of the Center for Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom.
“Public safety is important, but so is following the Constitution,” Langhofer said in a tele-press conference. “The First Amendment isn’t suspended during times of crisis or national emergencies. Our clients prioritize safety and adhere to social distancing, but the governor’s order punishes churches who are looking for a safe, responsible way to gather for worship. Kansas State policy singles out churches for special punishment, while allowing others to have greater freedom — that’s both illogical and unconstitutional.
“The government cannot treat religious groups worse than everybody else,” he added. “Without this temporary restraining order, the State of Kansas is keeping churches from safely gathering while applying a totally different standard to retail establishments, office buildings and manufacturing plants and 26 other exemptions, which include 56 broad categories for essential activities. Churches play an important role in providing both spiritual and physical support during challenging times, such as this pandemic.”
Langhofer has represented college students and student organizations throughout the country in defending their freedom of speech, freedom of association, and free exercise of religion, according to his profile on the Alliance Defending Freedom website.
The order is in effect for the two churches named in the case, but Langhofer said it could have broader implications.
“The temporary restraining order issued by the court only applies to the two churches that we represent in this litigation,” he said. “It forbids the governor from enforcing the two executive orders against the two churches we represent. However, there could be a broader impact of the litigation in general because in order to issue this temporary restraining order, the court had to find that our clients have a substantial likelihood of prevailing on the merits. And the merits of this argument are that our clients believe that the governor’s orders infringe not only their religious exercise, but the religious exercise of all churches in Kansas. And so the the ultimate ruling hopefully will have a broader effect on all churches.”
Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, released a statement following the announcement Saturday.
“Today’s judicial ruling is a much-needed reminder that the Constitution is not under a stay-home order and the Bill of Rights cannot be quarantined,” he said. “The Constitution protects our liberties especially during times of crisis, when history reveals governments too quick to sacrifice rights of the few to calm fears of the many. As I have consistently counseled, the governor of Kansas must not discriminate against religious gatherings by threatening worshipers with arrest or imprisonment while allowing similar secular gatherings to proceed.
“Let me be clear: My own view remains that churches, synagogues, temples and mosques should cancel all in-person services and instead worship remotely at this time,” he added. “I strongly urge all Kansas religious leaders to do so. But as a government official, I may not impose that preference selectively on Kansans of faith but not others. Neither may Governor Kelly. I call on Governor Kelly to accept the court’s decision tonight and end this unnecessary legal fight that is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in attorney fees without demonstrable public health benefit.”
Kelly responded with a release of her own.
“We are in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic,” Kelly said. “We all want to resume our normal lives as soon as possible, but for now the data and science tell us there’s still a serious threat from COVID-19 – and when we gather in large groups, the virus spreads.
“My executive order is about saving Kansans’ lives and slowing the spread of the virus to keep our neighbors, our families and our loved ones safe,” Kelly added. “During public health emergencies, we must take proactive measures to save lives. This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis. This ruling was just a preliminary step. There is still a long way to go in this case, and we will continue to be proactive and err on the side of caution where Kansans’ health and safety is at stake.”
The two churches in the cases have agreed to stipulations pending a final outcome with a preliminary injunction hearing set for Thursday in Wichita.
Calvary Baptist Church will adhere to:
• Splitting out pews and marking designated sitting areas to keep non-cohabitating congregants at least six feet apart before, during and after the worship service
• Marking multiple entrances to encourage socially distanced foot traffic
• Propping doors open to prevent the need for congregants to touch doors while entering and exiting the church or sanctuary
• Suspending passing offering plates and bulletins
• Actively discouraging handshaking or other social touching
• Offering hand sanitizer throughout the building
• Providing face masks to offer to any interested persons.
