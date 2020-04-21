Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City on Easter morning. The church held two traditional in-person services Easter morning, in defiance of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s order forbidding gatherings of 10 or more, an order which includes church services. Because only a handful of people attended the services, according to the health department, the gatherings remained within the law, but local law enforcement urges churches to find alternative ways to worship to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.