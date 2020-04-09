Monday, after a long wait, the Unified School District 475 Board of Education agreed to allow Westwood Elementary School to build a new greenhouse on its premises.
The project will use $25,000 in grant money from the Monsanto Corporation which the school won in 2019.
Live Well Geary County will provide a $50,000 grant to the school to help cover the costs of the greenhouse.
The district will provide a matching fund for the project of $45,000, money it will pull from its Capital Outlay fund.
The total cost of the project is $120,000, which is covered by these funds.
The district will nonetheless continue looking into grant funds which could be applied to the project to help mitigate costs associated with it.
The district learned of this cost — which far exceeded what it was expected to cost — when it learned the new greenhouse would have to be outfitted as a classroom, according to USD 475 COO David Wild.
“The state of Kansas recognizes this greenhouse as a classroom,” he said. “And as a classroom, it has to be properly designed to building code for a classroom. And that’s why we had to step back, do a reset, go to the architects, do a proper rendering, pull it all together, get quotes, do the market research, (and) pull it all together.”
The new greenhouse will replace an “antiquated” greenhouse at the school, Wild said.
The new greenhouse will be used to teach hands on STEM lessons and could possibly be used to address food insecurity in the Westwood neighborhood, as proponents of the project have suggested in the past.
The Westwood neighborhood is considered a food desert because of the lack of grocery stores within walking distance.
The board voted unanimously in favor of allowing the greenhouse project.
