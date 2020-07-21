The Geary County School District 475 and Junction City Education Association members continued their virtual meetings on the contract negotiations July 15 and 16.
The first topic discussed was supplemental salary.
Marilee Fredricks informed everyone of national activity that affect money coming into the school district. She talked about the unemployment rate and sales tax and how they would affect the state budget and if the governor must make cuts.
“That’s going to impact how we get funded,” she said. “It’s just is what it is, we’re a government entity.”
After going into a caucus, the issue was tabled until a discussion could be had.
On July 16, the main topic of discussion was the pandemic clause.
“As we prepare to look into the new year, we all know that the year that’s ahead of us is an unprecedented year,” said Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD475 superintendent. “A year that’s going to require a great deal of flexibility and grace on everybody’s side.”
The members worked to revise the wording in the clause to make it easy to read and understand. They will continue the discussion for this issue at the next meeting.
The next meeting for negotiations is set for July 23 at 9 a.m.
