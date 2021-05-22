Unified School District 475 officials have declined to comment on why they have chosen to continue paying former Junction City High School Principal Melissa Sharp after hiring current JCHS Principal Merrier Jackson.
USD 475 school board member Rina Neal, who was president at the time Sharp was suspended with pay, declined to comment on why the board chose to suspend Sharp as opposed to outright firing her.
Neal said she was unable to comment on the matter because it was a personnel issue.
Neither USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston and USD 475 lawyer Mark Edwards had responded to a request for comment by the end of business hours Friday afternoon.
Sharp will continue drawing a paycheck until her official resignation date June 30.
