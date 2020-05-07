The Unified School District 475 Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The board heard comments from members of the public in favor of adding an orchestra room to the new Junction City High School project, an added extra that had been debated at past meetings.
David Bernard-Stevens, a former music educator in USD 475, voiced support for the inclusion of an orchestra room in the new high school, via an email which was read by Clerk of the Board Tina Kausler.
“I joined the USD 475 family in 2007,” Bernard-Stevens said. “This was when the construction of the new middle school was underway.”
The new middle school was expected to have an extra orchestra room as well, but the idea was ultimately rejected.
However, the program grew and needed more, he said, and eventually a new orchestra room was added to the school. The addition was double the amount it would have been if added originally, according to Bernard-Stevens, who said he was worried the same thing would happen to the new high school.
He felt students would benefit from the addition of an orchestra room to the new high school.
“Not having a room of their own means practicing in less-than-ideal circumstances,” Bernard-Stevens said.
Serena Jankovich, another member of the public, also expressed support for the orchestra room’s addition to the new school.
A parent of a student who plays the violin among other music related activities through school, she said it was important for orchestra students to have the proper space to store their instruments, separate from the band students and their equipment.
“The orchestra is constantly having to work around the band material, which makes for a very cluttered and unorganized learning environment,” she said.
She expressed hope the new school would have spaces for orchestra students to store their instruments and to practice separate from other music students.
There was also public comment on the district’s decision to hold a virtual gradation ceremony and forgo an in-person one for the JCHS class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amanda Shriner, a member of the public, also commented, calling for the district to hold an in-person graduation ceremony later this year, after the dangers of COVID-19 have passed.
“The JCHS class of 2020 has worked hard and deserves the recognition like every other graduating class,” she said. “To have an e-graduation is unfair, undeserving, and discrediting their success.”
She said other districts had postponed graduation ceremonies rather than canceling and suggested the ceremony could be completed successfully without violating social distancing.
“They deserve so much more than they’re being given,” she said. “E-graduation is a terrible idea.”
Member of the public Crystal Rey, the parent of a JCHS senior, asked the district to support a graduation ceremony being organized by parents of seniors to take place at a later date.
“We do not, in any way, want to bash the decision of the board,” Rey said. “We just want more.”
During board comments, member Dr. Anwar Khoury commented that he was in favor of holding a ceremony at a later date.
“I just don’t see why the district cannot have a tentative date — postponed,” he said. “We could have the e-graduation, but have the tentative date … We could still do some social distancing. Six feet apart, only their parents there — and proceed with that. So that’s what I really think we should do.”
In other COVID-19 related news, the board also heard an update from the Geary County Health Department.
Dr. Tammy Von Busch, Director of the health department, spoke with the board at their meeting and said the risk has not lessened for COVID-19 infections. Despite the fact that the state has started to open back up, she said, new infections are still possible.
People have begun relaxing their precautions, Von Busch said. She said she had seen fewer and fewer people wearing masks in public spaces. Before, while the county was still under a stay at home order, she said most people had chosen to mask up and social distance when entering a public space.
People seem to believe the risk has passed, though it has not.
“There’s still the risk of community spread of COVID-19 everywhere that you go,” Von Busch said. “So just because we’re lessening the restrictions, doesn’t make the risk any less.”
All this indicates the possibility of a second wave of infection, which could hit Geary County if people don’t take care to protect themselves and others.
At this time, there is no effective treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine. Antibody testing for COVID-19 remains in its infancy, in part because there are a variety of coronaviruses aside from the one that causes COVID-19.
During the meeting, the board voted in favor of shifting $750,000 into the general fund after a public hearing wherein no public commented.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the change.
Welcome to the discussion.
