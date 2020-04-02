With a highly contagious pandemic disease making its way across the country, people have had to take unprecedented action to protect themselves.
This includes the decision in mid-March by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to close the schools for the remainder of the semester.
Unified School District 475 is still working to launch its e-classes.
An integral part of this will be making sure all the district’s roughly 7,400 students have equal access to learning.
If learning is done online, then students must have access to the internet, which some of them do not.
However, the district has access to mobile hotspots which can be loaned to students in need during these unusual times.
USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston and Assistant Superintendent Lacee Sell made a joint announcement over Facebook Live Wednesday that the district was closer to starting e-classes.
They said there would be more news by the end of the day Friday about the mobile hotspots and that the district plans to launch online classes April 6.
Initially, classes had been expected to resume in online format by Wednesday, but Sell said the district needed more time to plan and ensure resources were able to be distributed to students who needed them.
At this time, Eggleston said, students who have access to wifi are able to access some resources as a sort of test drive of the system. He encouraged students to do so, if possible.
Sell asked parents to have their children use their devices in advance of online classes starting.
“Have your child get their device out and make sure that they’re turning it on logging in, so that way they can be prepared for Monday,” she said.
Families may need to update their personal information in Skyward to ensure adequate information from the district. Make sure phone numbers and addresses are up-to-date, Sell advised.
The district continues to serve meals free to children age birth to 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at nine district sites.
Meals are being served at the early childhood center, Grandview Elementary School, the HD Karns Building, Milford Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School, Sheridan Elementary School, Spring Valley Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, and Westwood Elementary School.
The meals are grab-n-go and contain a lunch and a take home breakfast for students to save and eat the next day.
About 2,300 of these meals are served daily, Sell said.
New students are still able to enroll in classes and they continue to do so, according to Sell.
“As of right now, we have 82 new students to USD 475,” she said.
Eggleston encouraged new families to reach out to their students’ schools for help, if necessary.
“Individuals will be prepared to assist you in any way possible,” he said.
To contact the district’s helpdesk and learn how to access the online resources currently available from the district, call 785-717-4357. For more information, see www.usd475.org/covid-19-information/ where readers can also check out a link to frequently asked questions and answers about the COVID-19 situation as it relates to the district.
