Monday, Unified School District 475 students started back to class online.
The USD 475 Board of Education met virtually that evening to discuss the process of providing online learning to children and the repercussions of the extended break caused by COVID-19.
The district has handed out hundreds of wifi hotspots to children in need of them and there is a helpdesk which families may contact from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays for assistance with accessing the internet. The helpdesk can be reached at 785-717-4357.
Enrollment continues as scheduled — just online. Enrollment for next school year starts May 1.
USD 475 meetings will take place over Zoom for the foreseeable future. They are still live streamed on the district’s Facebook page. To submit an item of public comment, members of the public are asked to email comments by or before noon the day of the meeting to Board Clerk Tina Kausler via email TinaKausler@usd475.org.
Assistant Superintendent of USD 475 Lacee Sell talked about the plans in place for early childhood and beyond. The early childhood online program allowed 31 small children who were on the waiting list to take part in the e-learning program, she said.
The board was asked to waive attendance requirement for time spend out of school the last few weeks. This would allow the last day of this semester to be May 21, as was originally scheduled.
“We are asking asking for a waiver from when we were supposed to come back from spring break ... through the end of the school year, May 21,” Sell said. “That is the 293.65 hours that we are asking to make up.”
She said a change would require changes to the budget, because the district agreed to continue paying its hourly employees for the remainder of the school year, even though many of these people were unable to return to work. Extending the school year for all students, she said, would cost the district more.
The district could have extended the current school year into the summer and may still for many students who need it, according to Sell.
“What we are hoping to do is continue learning with many of our kids on the summer school type platform,” she said.
USD 475 Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston agreed.
“Part of the plan and something we’ve been talking about is extending the school year with the e-learning,” he said. “So that will give students and parents the opportunity to opt in and take advantage. We know that our special education students, we’re going to need to provide that to them, as well as in our students who we feel are just behind. So the summer school option will give us a chance to extend the calendar for another three to four weeks.”
The district voted in favor of this and the entirety of the continuous learning plan 7-0 in favor of the continuous learning plan, all 64 pages of which can be viewed on the USD 475 website.
Districts around Kansas have created plans such as the one USD 475 has put in place.
Staff members who were key players in bringing online schooling to fruition spoke during the online special meeting.
Executive Director of Special Education Nate Downs spoke about the ways in which special education students are able to receive services as the district shifts to online learning for the rest of the semester. This encompasses more than 1,600 students.
“Federal and state requirements for special education at this time have not been relaxed,” Downs said. “So it’s business as usual for us in a lot of ways.”
Special education, he said, is not “one size fits all,” so staff spent time with parents figuring out how the process of online learning would work for their students.
“We created an individualized learning plan for every single one of our students in the school district,” Downs said.
Chief Information Officer Karl DeArmond’s department was involved in distributing hotspots to students who otherwise have no internet at home.
“We’re doing a great job of social distancing,” he said. “We have a kind of a curbside pickup setup set up down here at the Larry Dixon Center.”
Hotspots continue to be handed out and will be handed out to teachers at a later date if needed. DeArmond’s staff is also behind the district’s help desk.
District COO David Wild went over the district’s daily operations. He said the district’s ability to distribute food to children was stretched to capacity. Only 10 staff are allowed in the kitchen at a time. The supply line for the district, Wild said, is also stretched. He said staff had ordered paper products from Amazon, something it normally would not do.
“We depleted the resources for fruits today — USD 475 depleted all the resources fruits,” Wild said. “So I what I’d like to do right now is to continue at a steady state and continue to monitor consumption and let the supply chain catch up with the statewide system a little bit.”
There is a plan in place, he said, if a district meal distribution site has to shut down, to make sure students in that area receive adequate nutrition. Wild said students could be bussed to meal sites, if need be.
The district, he said, would contribute supplies it has on hand to the community’s first responders.
“The county keeps track of those things as does the district,” Wild said. “The intent of tracking is we expect, at the end of all this, the federal government will allow the district to be reimbursed for anything it donates in a way of goods or supplies.”
According to Wild, the construction of the new Junction City High School was considering on schedule and was not impacted by social distancing standards and other COVID-19 related safety issues.
“I’m glad we’re all able to start our new normal based on everything that’s transpiring across the city, the state in the country,” Eggleston said.
