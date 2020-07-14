Unified School District 475 will be hosting a virtual question and answer session for the community starting at 6 p.m.Thursday, according to district Media Relations Coordinator Sacha Dent. The session is expected to last one hour and will be streamed to the district’s social media pages.
It will address of frequently asked questions and there will be several district administrators available via Zoom to respond to questions from the public.
Speakers will include Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of USD 475, David Wild, Chief Operations Officer for USD 475, Nate Downs, Executive Director of Special Education for USD 475, and Matt Westerhaus, Athletic Director for Junction City High School.
Members of the public are more than welcome to participate and ask questions.
The session will be streamed through YouTube, and a link will be shared to the district Facebook page when the session begins. Members of the public who wish to ask questions must ask them in the YouTube chatroom while the live stream is taking place. Administrators plan on answering as many questions as they can during the hour-long event.
People who would like to be notified when the live stream starts on YouTube are asked to please visit the district’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/GearyCountySchools and click the subscribe button and then hit the bell to allow notifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.