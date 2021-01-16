Unified School District 475 is working on developing a five-year strategic plan for the district. The strategic plan will establish goals to assist the district in ensuring that efforts are focused on the areas that matter most to the district.
The strategic plan begins with a survey. The survey allows parents, staff, and community members to have input on what areas they feel the district should focus on for the next five years.
The next phase of creating the strategic plan is to have community Zoom sessions, to allow community members the opportunity to provide input to the Superintendent directly. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Unified School District 475, will host two Zoom sessions that will be open to the public.
“We’re getting ready to launch the development of our next five-year strategic plan,” he said. “Just this week, we sent out surveys to our parents and members of the community.”
The surveys asked for feedback as to what the community feels the district is performing, asking what people want to see in the future and what people see from the district right now.
“I really want everyone to have a voice,” Eggleston said. “I want individuals to really and truly take this opportunity serious. I want to hear what parents have to say. Last year, when I came on board as the new superintendent, I did what was called listening sessions and this is really a continuation of that. The current goals and priorities that we have came from these listening sessions last year. And so I want to hear parents respond to what we’ve already done as well as provide input as to other or additional areas that they think we should address as far as the district.”
Goals at this time include to improve attendance, to increase graduation rates and to address disciplinary concerns.
Eggleston said attendance has actually improved this school year, so far.
“Even though COVID-19 is impacting some things, our attendance here has really been good,” he said. “I think COVID has really made people embrace and appreciate school at a level that may not have been experienced before. So we’ve been very fortunate in that light."
The Zoom sessions will be held Jan. 19, 2021. The first session will be at 11:30 a.m., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. Employees of the district, parents of students, and community members can choose to join the meetings by using the appropriate link, provided in this article.
Participants will not be permitted to be on video or audio. Anyone that wishes to comment can do so by typing into the chat box in the Zoom meeting. The responses will be collected and shared with the Board of Education, so that they can consider the concerns and suggestions from the community while they are developing the plan.
The Meeting ID for Tuesday’s first meeting is 869 9350 1649 and the passcode 444290 to join the meeting.
To join the 11:30 am session on Jan. 19th, please use on the link below. People may join the meeting up to 10 minutes before the meeting begins.
For those who do not have access to Zoom, you may call into the meeting to listen using the information below. You will need to call one of the numbers listed, then dial the meeting number when prompted, and then enter the passcode.
Dial by location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
To join the 5:30 pm session on Jan. 19th, please use the link below. People may join the meeting up to 10 minutes before the meeting begins.
For those who do not have access to Zoom, you may call into the meeting to listen using the information below. People will need to call one of the numbers listed, then dial the meeting number when prompted, and then enter the passcode:
The meeting ID is 825 6084 6459 and the passcode is 992128 to join the meeting.
Both Zoom sessions will be live streamed to the Geary County Schools YouTube channel. People may watch the meetings on the channel at this https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRG1pEdWorkbsl-JrSO0hA link. The meeting video will appear once the meeting has started.
If you have not filled out the survey yet, you can find the links to it here, in both English and Spanish:
In English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7NDK8DP
En Espanol: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/JPKNCMX
