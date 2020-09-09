The USDA has approved a program to provide school meals to all students across the country for free. Unified School District 475 submitted an application for this program earlier this week, and the application has already been approved.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided free to all USD 475 students starting immediately, regardless of whether the student qualifies for free or reduced lunch, or pays full price.
This program is scheduled to run until winter break, in December. However, the USDA has warned that the program may end before then if funding for the meals runs out.
Parents should ensure that applications for free or reduced lunches are turned in as soon as possible. This will prevent the parents from being billed for meals in the event the program funding is exhausted prior to winter break and USD 475 has to start charging students for them again.
USD 475 will make every effort to ensure parents are notified in the event that the funding runs out and the district has to charge for meals again.
Students will not need to do anything special to receive the meals for free. The free meals will apply to in-person students as well as remote learners, and all grades from PreK to 12th.
At this time, USD 475 will only be providing meals for students enrolled in the district. The district’s priority is to ensure that it has enough meals to feed the students that attend school in this district. District administrators may revisit this decision in the future.
