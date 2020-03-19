The Geary County Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting on Friday as well as it’s regularly scheduled meeting March 23. Both meetings take place at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Mary E. Devin Center.
There are now restrictions in place nixing gatherings of more than 10 people at once per social-distancing recommendations and, due to limited space in the board room, USD 475 will no longer be able to allow the public to attend meetings in person.
However, the district’s public meetings are live streamed on Facebook, via the Geary County USD 475 Facebook page. Viewers do not need to have a Facebook account to watch the meetings. Anyone can watch in realtime by visiting https://www.facebook.com/USD475/ during the scheduled meeting time.
The board will not have public comment of any kind during the March meetings. A time for public comment is scheduled during the April 21 board meeting. USD 475 will establish a procedure for receiving those comments through electronic methods prior to that meeting. The instructions for public comments will be shared with the public prior to the April meeting, so anyone who wishes to may share a comment.
The Geary County Board of Education and the USD 475 Administration ask for understanding and patience during these unprecedented circumstances.
“We are committed to working together during this time of crisis to ensure we are doing all we can for our students, our staff, and our community,” USD 475 Media Relations Coordinator Sacha Johnston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.