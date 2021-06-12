Junction City Police arrested 21-year-old Willie Powell Jr. of Grandview Plaza on the charge of 2nd-degree murder after turning himself in to Topeka Police Saturday morning.
On Friday at 3:46 p.m., Junction City police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at Elite Cuts Barber Shot at 719 West 6th Street. Upon arrival, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to Geary County Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as 23-year-old LaVincent Perdue.
Powell is being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending his first appearance.
