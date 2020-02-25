A Junction City man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the chest during the course of a domestic incident at a Junction City apartment complex.
At around 6:28 p.m. Feb. 23, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to a call at an apartment complex located at 110 W. 16th St. in reference to someone bleeding.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered John Edward Motton aka Drummond, age 25 of Junction City, with a stab wound to the chest.
The victim was Life-Flighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka, where he remains in stable condition.
The JCPD carried out an investigation and determined he had been assaulted in the unit of the complex where he and his girlfriend Kyrianna Johnson, age 21, reside.
Johnson was then arrested and charged with domestic aggravated battery. She was transported to the Geary County Detention Center where she is being held without bond pending first appearance.
