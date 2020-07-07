Emotions ran high during a candlelight vigil Sunday as people recounted their experiences with sexual harassment and assault while serving in the Army. The vigil was to remember Vanessa Guillen, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas who reportedly told family members she was being sexually harassed before she was killed.
Guillen’s death served as a catalyst for the gathering outside of Fort Riley’s Trooper Gate where drivers going on and off post honked their horns to show support. Men and women of all ethnicities and ages, civilian, veterans and active duty military came out to share their stories and call for a change in the culture and environment they say lends to sexual harassment and assault in the Army.
Kiera Busby, who recently got out of the Army, was one of the organizers of the event.
“It’s extremely important that we support each other,” she said. “The people that you call your brothers and sisters … are the same ones that commit these vicious acts against other service members and it’s often swept under the rug. It’s about time that somebody brings some light to it; that people stop just trying to sweep it under the rug, because it could have been me.”
“It could have been me,” was the reminder being played out as people spoke of their experiences. Some talked about being young, naïve and drunk — they couldn’t report without admitting to underage drinking. Others spoke about the constant harassment from their superiors who held their careers in their hands.
Although Sunday’s event was directed to the soldier, Busby said sexual assault and harassment is not unique to the military and is an issue that involves everyone. Which is why she was pleased to there were as many men as there were women show up.
“It’s our job to protect each other,” she said. “Oftentimes when situations like this occur it’s a male against the female, and it’s usually a male that outranks a female. We’re told to rely and use your chain and to use your resources but a lot of times your perpetrators are your resources.”
Among the men who attended the vigil was Master Sgt. Akeem Stalling 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade. He said he came out to honor Vanessa’s memory and because as a higher-ranking soldier it falls on his shoulders to help put a stop to harassment.
“If I see something, I say something,” he said. “It is up to everybody to stop it.”
It’s a simple message, but one that everyone regardless of their rank should adhere to, he and others said throughout the evening.
Andrew McCarrell echoed that sentiment when he told the men that it is their responsibility to speak up — even if that means speaking out to a friend.
“Maybe you’re not doing it but maybe your homeboys or your friends or someone you know is,” he said. “You see them, you witnessed it. You see going on and you do nothing about it — you’re part of the problem.”
He wants people to think about the women as they would their mothers, sisters, wives — anyone they love. He also addressed a seldom spoken of piece to the sexual assault and harassment issue — men who are victims.
He recounted a situation that happened when he was 15 years old. He was able to run from the situation before it escalated into something more than unwelcome touching. He said he feels fortunate that he has been able in internalize the event in a way that it does not control his life rather he uses it as a lesson.
“I never want nobody to go through it,” he said. “It’s the worst feeling in the world when you literally feel like someone’s invaded your bubble. And it’s — it’s — you can’t describe it. It’s just a feeling inside — like a dirty feeling. For the men out there, who know what they are doing ‘you guys are cowards.’”
While McCarrell and others stood in front of a group of strangers telling their stories, others stood quietly with their own memories — and remained silent. Intermingled with the young soldiers were older veterans who recalled the same stories — a different day, a different time, but the same circumstances.
Trina Avery was in the military from 1986 to 2006. When she heard about Vanessa Guillen it triggered memories, she said.
“It is baffling to me that the military is still … willing to protect these predators … and allow them to continue to go through the ranks to retire, to continue these behaviors, even after they’ve been reported,” she said. “Although they say they have a zero tolerance for sexual harassment, it’s just words. There’s no action. There’s no meat to the phrase; it’s just a cliché to me.”
She served as a paralegal with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. In addition to her first-hand accounts, she became aware of numerous cases throughout her career. However, she also said it worked both ways — there were women who intentionally filed false claims. Nothing will change, she said, until zero tolerance means just that.
“When this is investigated and found to be true … the answer is to not just separate that person from the military — have that person serve time,” she said.
As the sunlight faded, the crowd slowly started dispersing but several people lingered including Spc. Cristian Thornton, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.
He said he doesn’t have to know Guillen or have a connection to sexual assault to know when things aren’t right and for him to feel the loss.
“She was a soldier and some pretty messed up things happened to her,” he said. “Honestly, I’m sick and tired of people not acting right. I feel there’s so much hate. I feel like there’s so much pain from different parts of the community that aren’t needed and honestly aren’t wanted. I’m sick and tired of there being so much death. I’m sick and tired of there being so much corrupted chaos going on.”
