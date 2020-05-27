“It’s important for our nation, for each citizen, to pause today, and really every other day to make certain we pay our respects to those who gave that last full measure,” said Kansas Senator Jerry Moran during his keynote speech at Fort Riley’s Memorial Day ceremony. “What a tremendous sacrifice it is for all families today, to have someone away. But to have someone who died in service to their nation, they deserve our honor and love and respect.”
The annual ceremony at the Post Cemetery was held virtually via Facebook Live due to limitations in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Light rain fell as more than 500 people joined in the virtual ceremony to honor our nation’s heroes who have passed away.
“Normally, we would have been celebrating this with Gold Star Family members sitting in the chairs,” said Col. Stephen Shrader, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley commander. “We’d have Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops scattered throughout the cemetery … as we remember those servicemen and women who have given their lives serving their country over the last several years.”
Monday’s ceremony was held with deep traditions in mind. Shrader said Memorial Day dates back to the post Civil War era.
“Memorial Day was first observed after the Civil War and called Decoration Day because families would visit cemeteries and typically remembered their loved ones by placing flowers or flags,” he said. “In 1868, Gen. John A. Logan issued General Order Number 11, and was quoted as saying, the 30th of may 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or other wives decorating the grass of comrades who died in defense of their country whose body is now live in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
Cemeteries around the nation and in other parts of the world are filled with American soldiers.
“Many have answered the call and paid the ultimate sacrifice, beginning with the American Revolution throughout today’s conflicts,” Shrader said. “Those brave warriors came from all walks of life in every corner of the country and many of those brave soldiers trained and served at Fort Riley — and rest peacefully behind me and around me. Those we honor this holiday were fathers sons, mothers, daughters, each answered the call to protect and serve and gave their lives for the preservation of liberty, and in some cases selfless sacrifice in order of their fellow soldiers to survive. We honor their courage, their strength, their commitment as they fought to persevere over some of the most difficult times our nation has faced. Their example provides inspiration for each of us. And so we pause, we remember and we honor their sacrifice.”
Shrader shared a memory from his youth and how he learned the meaning of Memorial Day before introducing Moran.
Moran spoke of the sacrifices of the soldiers and how “American would be a different place” without soldiers willing to give their lives.
“This is a two purpose Memorial Day,” Moran said. “While our primary mission is to pay the respect and express gratitude, there’s also a responsibility on those of us who remain. It is one thing to say thank you. But it’s another thing to live a life in tribute to those who paid that sacrifice.
“It’s something else to live our lives differently because of the sacrifice of other people,” he added. “Not to look the other way not to think things that can be lived as normal. It’s important for us to recognize the role model that each one of those who died in service their country provides today. America would be a different place without that role model. America would be a different place that we didn’t have someone to look up to.”
Flags adorned each of the headstones in the cemetery placed there by members of the grounds crew, a job normally done by members of area Boy Scouts of America and Girls Scouts troops.
As the ceremony closed, Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, and Command Sergeant Major Raymond S. Harris, 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley senior noncommissioned officer, laid a wreath at the base of an obelisk inside the cemetery before taps was played.
