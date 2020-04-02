The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the state, nation and world has forced thousands of individuals to stay home away from others outside their immediate family. In times of trouble and darkness many seek to reflect the lessons learned when they were a child and look toward religion for answers.
This has been difficult the last several weeks with Kansas being placed in a stay at home order in an effort to flatten the curve of those infected, thus forcing churches to seek new ways of reaching their congregation — especially when they need words of encouragement.
“Like every church in the country, we never could have planned for this and there is no script to follow,” said Pastor Mark Hatcher, lead pastor JC Naz. “However, God has greatly helped us and we determined from day one of all this that we would do everything we can to keep the mission God gave us at the forefront: To make Christ-like disciples who transform their world.
“We have continued to offer live streamed worship services on Sunday mornings, we also offer a live streamed time of worship and prayer on Wednesday evenings,” he added. “All of our small groups are up and running (new believers, married, financial peace university, various bible studies, lifegroups, etc) on various platforms (zoom, google meet, etc).”
Legacy Community Church also uses social media as a way to reach their members.
“We are video taping our weekly messages and updates (or) announcements and posting them on our Facebook page as well as our website,” said Pastor Tom Swifart. “We find that social media platforms are a great way to distribute information to our families. We feel we have a responsibility to both inform and comfort people during this health crisis.”
While many of the community churches use live-stream services such as Facebook or YouTube to keep their congregation involved in the tradition services offered to keep some form of normalcy, others share personalized messages — both daily and weekly — to show the level of care.
“We have been sending out short, pick-me-up segments during the week,” said Pastor Dirk Weiss, 1st United Methodist Church of Junction City.
These messages are meant to serve as a break from the COVID-19 overload on social media and as a way to connect to others, even outside the confines of the city and state.
Many of the churches have had to step away from normal practices, like Communion or Eucharist. While others are postponing the practice all together.
“We are not celebrating the Eucharist until our church family is back together in person,” said Mother Doreen Rice, priest-in-charge Church of the Covenant. “This is so difficult for us, since the Episcopalians share the Eucharist weekly. The Eucharist is a beautiful, communal event. It must be done in community — when we can again worship in person — our Eucharist will be joyous.”
For many religions, this is the time of Lent — the time leading to Holy Week where Jesus entered Jerusalem, worshiped with his disciples, was betrayed, crucified and resurrected. With the separation in place, many churches have shifted the teachings of this time to relay messages of hope from the Bible.
“Lent has been a bit overshadowed by everything that is going on,” Weiss said. “Yet, again, a lot of people are searching right now. As people lose their jobs and as they see the numbers rise for those infected they are searching for answers which the season of Lent might hold. Lent, for all its self-reflection, reminds us that God is there even in the darkest of times. Jesus also struggled. Jesus was crucified. He knows our pain, our anguish, our suffering, and even our death. But, and it’s an important but, not even death could restrain him. He rose and with God’s help, so will we.”
“We are trying to focus on the opportunity provided by the down time for contemplative and introspective work,” said Pastor Erik Graefe, Zion United Church of Christ. “This is what the Lenten season is about anyway.”
All the religious leaders agreed there is hope beyond this dark time and the importance of faith was never more so for their members as it is now.
“Perhaps most importantly, we are challenging the heads of households to lead their families in worship — both weekly and daily,” Swifart said. “We are seeing God do amazing things through these temporary ‘House Churches.’”
Hatcher said as Holy Week ends with Easter, JC Naz is planning a drive-in service in the church parking lot.
“We’ve leased an LED screen, speakers, outdoor stage, etc., so people can come and gather and enjoy an incredible live celebration of the Resurrection from the safety of their cars,” he said. “It enables people to get out and have some sense of community; however, at the same time cooperating with all the social distancing guidelines and orders our health officials have put out. We’re very excited about gathering in this way on April 12.”
