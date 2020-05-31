When employees at meat processing plants started testing positive for COVID-19 assembly lines shut down. Workers went home creating a bottleneck between production and processing.
In Missouri 373 employees and contract workers at Triumph Foods tested positive for coronavirus in early May. All of them were asymptomatic, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
But people are scared, said Ken Penner owner and manager of F&R Swine in Geary County. Many of the workers are immigrants who are not making a lot of money.
“You have a house where there are three generations, maybe all the cousins all living together,” he said. “It’s a bad set up. If you bring the coronavirus home — you’ve got a problem. You’ve got to take care of those employees so they are not scared.”
The tip of the problem flows down to his operation where they produce about 2,000 baby pigs a week. Penner has worked in the family operation since the late 1970s and said he has never seen a situation as bad as it is right now for the industry.
“If we don’t have this problem solved within a month or two, we have an industry that is in major, major collapse,” he said. “The bottom line is this, I told my lender here at noon today ‘you’re going to start seeing me borrow money heavily within the next few, few weeks. And when I do, it’s like an airplane going straight down. I’m out of fuel.’”
Places like F & R Swine are the start of the pork process. When piglets born there are about three weeks old, they are weaned and sent to nurseries. Then they are moved to finishers where they are raised up to market weight.
“We own almost all the pigs through the finishing stage — when they would go to a packing plant for harvesting,” he said. “It’s what we call farrow to finish.”
To describe what is happening now he used the analogy of an escalator. He puts the baby pigs on at the bottom of the escalator. They start moving up and in about 10 months they reach the top. When they get there are ready for harvesting and the meat is processed.
When the plants closed a chain was put across the top of the escalator — but the escalator hasn’t been turned off. Swine are piling up and there is nowhere to send them.
“They just keep coming up and coming up,” Penner said. “Over the last four weeks, I have shipped a total of about 6, 7, 8 loads. I’m already backed up 30 — 40 loads.”
At one point he had 10 loads scheduled to go out. By the end of the week the order was canceled.
With 10 of the nation’s major plants shut down and others running at half or less than average — the pigs are growing up with no place to go. Penner said one plant in particular had the potential to work 22,000 hogs a day — they were recently down to 8,000.
“I can’t get hogs into plants, pure and simple,” he said.
The few he has been able to sell, have went for pennies on the dollar.
He went from getting $20,000 to $21,000 for a load of hogs to $3,000. He recently sold them for 10 ½ cents a pound.
“At 10 and a half cents a pound all that’s saving me from doing is having to euthanizing them,” he said. “I hate seeing meat wasted — it’s just antithetical to who I am. Waste, it’s not my genetic makeup or my moral makeup or my ethical makeup. I hate waste and when I hear them killing off …”
His opposition to waste is what led him to take $11 per animal, despite is costing $37 to produce a baby pig. But when the supply chain shuts down and no one is buying the hogs, there isn’t a lot of choice for many producers — euthanize or take a hit to the bottom line.
Penner said he fears what the future holds if conditions don’t turn around soon and he is worried about other industries as well.
“The beef industry is right behind us,” he said. “They have a little bit more latitude than we do right now.”
Beef Industry
In Geary County beef producers are not yet seeing the same devastation as the swine industry because most of the local cattle production is cow/calf, said Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension Agent. The calves that are being born now are raised and sold in the fall.
“We are producing the animals that are going into the feedlot,” he said. “The problem right now is when an animal is ready for harvest — it’s ready. You can keep it a couple of weeks. But it’s going to keep growing. You’ve got to keep feeding, it’s not like a bushel of grain. You put it in the bin until you feel like the markets right to sell it.”
Whatever the animal is, when it is ready it needs to go. If the feedlot can’t sell it to a packing plant, they can hold it for a little while but eventually they have to do something with them.
“That may mean they put them in a big mass burial graves,” Otte said. “They give them shots and put them down. People don’t want to hear that but that’s the reality of it.”
Geary County producers are not dealing with euthanizing issue yet because the cows and calves are out in the grass he said.
“The first crunch time is going to come in October for most of them come off grass, and that’s when they sell those calves,” he said. “If this hasn’t straightened out by then there’s not going to be a big market for those calves.”
