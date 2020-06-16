If the owners of Thomas Mini Farm, 300 Golf Road, had one piece of advice for entrepreneurs, it might be to avoid starting a business during a world-wide pandemic.
Douglas and Stephanie Thomas knew when they started the farm that it would be a slow process. They anticipated all sorts of growing pains, but never considered that a pandemic would alter their plans — a pandemic and the little voles that destroyed their lavender field.
Douglas hails from Michigan and Stephanie grew up in Missouri. However, as Douglas prepared for medical retirement from the Army at Fort Riley, they knew Geary County was where they wanted to call home and turn their dream of operating a small farm into reality. That dream started taking shape when they found the perfect 10-acres in an area where Stephanie appreciates the slow, easy lifestyle, she said.
“We’re really close to town but from here you can’t even tell there is a town nearby,” Douglas said. “It’s big enough to have a Walmart but not big enough to make you feel small.”
The 14 years he spent as an infantryman had taken its toll on Douglas’s body.
“They said back surgery, neck surgery, problems with your hands, problem with your knees, traumatic brain injury — you got to go, you can’t infantry anymore,” Stephanie said. “They sent him to the Warrior Transition Battalion and right away he got involved with the SAVE Farm and learned all sorts of stuff.”
The Servicemembers Agriculture Vocation Education Farms is a program that connects active duty military and veterans with the farm community.
When his departure from the Army was final in November 2017, they realized he would need something that was flexible enough for him to work around the medical issues.
“I knew a nine to five job wasn’t going to work,” he said. “With my issues coming out of the Army — it was too much with migraines and stuff like that.”
They both had family who farmed and they both enjoyed gardening. That coupled with what he learned at the SAVE Farm put them on track to start Thomas Mini Farm.
When he was in the Army, the couple rented a homestead on 170 acres of land. The owner had tossed around the idea of selling, but would never commit to doing so.
“We both felt like we needed something concrete,” he said. “We either are going to rent this place for the next 10 years or we are moving. We need to know; we can’t go on with the ‘what ifs’.”
One day Stephanie went online just to see what kind of home loan they could get. While she was doing that Douglas got on Facebook and an ad for the 300 Golf Road house and land popped up.
It was not as much land as they would have liked but otherwise it was close to perfect and the dream was taking hold. In October 2018 they moved in, bringing with them several lavender plants Douglas had started growing.
“It all started with the lavender,” he said. “The SAVE Farm got me into honeybees and the honeybees led me to lavender. Lavender takes five years to mature. So, you have to have income in the meantime. Then I found that I like market gardening.”
After wintering the lavender and replanting it, it was just starting to come up strong when all of a sudden, they started losing plants.
It turned out voles were eating the roots. Three years of work sat in the little rodent’s bellies. But the Thomas’s maintained a positive attitude and have slowly started re-growing the plants.
“Lavender is good for the bees — lavender honey tastes amazing,” Douglas said. “And I have really big problems with sleeping and headaches and it’s just soothing.”
They put up a predator pole to invite hawks, which will hopefully solve the vole problem.
The next project was to put up a greenhouse and the plan was to be ready to hit the farmers markets running this year and to let people come out and pick their own produce.
“If they want that fresh tomato or that fresh cucumber and it’s an hour before dinner, I’d like for them to come out here and pick it themselves,” he said.
But COVID-19 hit putting a halt to those plans.
“We had already planted hundreds of tomato plants and hundreds of this and that and with the intent of having a farmers market — and then they said no farmers market,” Stephanie said.
To avoid throwing away good tomato plants, they started giving them away.
“I would rather see them be put in the ground and used to grow tomatoes,” Stephanie said.
Eventually, they see the farm being a place where people can come to for fresh produce and honey, enjoy the lavender and learn what gardening can offer.
In addition to the produce and the bees, they have a small menagerie including a mini horse, a mini donkey, an ewe and a ram, and Nigerian dwarf goats.
“Its really stress relieving to go play with goat babies,” Douglas said.
Although off to a rocky start Stephanie and Douglas are keeping their spirits up and acknowledged they have a lot of learning ahead of them. But as they learn, they invite the community to reach out to them on Facebook and bring the children to visit and be part of their farm family as they expand a little at a time — for a while, until they are all gone, visitors can pick up a free tomato plant.
