Multiple local community organizations need volunteers and there are people out there willing to volunteer with them — they just need to find each other.
Junction City-Geary County United Way Director Nichole Mader and Pastor Doug Brown of First Baptist Church have come together to make it easier for would-be volunteers to find places to put their desire to help out into action.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 15 in the Junction City municipal building gym at 700 N. Jefferson St., people who want to help out in the community can come meet the organizers of several local community groups and see what those groups need in terms of volunteers.
In addition to information about volunteer opportunities, there will be door prizes and refreshments.
The event is still taking registrations from groups in need of volunteers wanting to participate. Those interested may request a participation form, which must be filled out and turned in by April 20, from United Way.
“It’s one of the first ones that’s been done in the community,” Mader said.
She said United Way receives frequent phone calls asking for opportunities to volunteer.
“A lot of times if I don’t have something sitting right in front of me I don’t know where to send them to,” Mader said.
She and Brown both take part in the Geary County Ministerial Alliance and consistently hear stories about churches and organizations in need of volunteers.
Brown thought it would be helpful to create an event where people could meet up with organizations that need help and find somewhere to help out. He came up with the idea to model the event around a job fair.
“They’re vastly different agencies with one common goal of all needing volunteers,” Brown said.
He didn’t have the community contacts he would need to hold such an event, he said, but Mader does. So he called her and asked if they could put the event on together.
They both hope participants come away from the event with connections they didn’t have before.
“We have a lot of military and then we also have a lot of contractors that come and go and it is no mystery that we have a very transient community,” Mader said. “People come in, they stay for a little while, they leave. By offering this, we hope that it gives them a sense of belonging — even if they’re only here for a couple months or three or four years depending on how long they stationed here.”
She wants both military-impacted and the native population to have a chance to take part in the community, Mader said.
“Volunteering is such a rewarding feat in itself,” she said. “When people feel like they’re respected and they find that click — that ‘hey, I really like this organization and I like volunteering here —’ it also gives you a sense of pride in your community. To know that there is that — you feel like you created something or you helped create something. So that’s what we’re really kind of hoping comes out of this is more connections and just more community.”
“It’s amazing to me how many organizations there are,” Brown said.
He recalls a meeting of the ministerial alliance where there were 13 different people from 13 different groups who all needed volunteers for some project or another.
“If those 13 people got the same volunteers, then it’s really going to be rough to get volunteers for something else,” Brown said. “This way, we’re anticipating that more volunteers can be open for more different activities where you’re not relying on the same five or six or whatever in the community.”
Compassion fatigue is a thing.
“When you have the same person volunteering over and over again that person eventually gets burned out,” Mader said.
The hope is to prevent burnout and increase the number of helpers by assisting multiple community members in finding volunteer work they enjoy and thus create lifelong volunteers.
Even if they don’t stay here, they can take their newly-sparked spirit of volunteerism someplace else and that’s by no means a bad thing, she said.
Mader said they intend to hold the event more than once, maybe multiple times a year.
“We have already received a lot of support from the community,” Brown said. “It’s good that the community is buying into this and they want to be a part of it.”
“Our hope is that it will grow and have more agencies and more volunteers,” Mader said. “(I hope) just everybody enjoys it, everybody comes out and has a good time — maybe they learn something new about their community, maybe they make a new friend, maybe they learn something about themselves that day — so that’s always positive. We’re hoping it goes off well and we can continue to do this.”
