As the economy tanks under the weight of COVID-19 many Junction City residents are struggling financially and looking for a little extra help this holiday season.
Cars were lining up long before the 1 p.m. start of a turkey give away at the Geary County Food Pantry on Third Street. By 1:30 p.m. the line of cars started on Jefferson Street between Second and Third streets, it went down to Fifth Street turned east, went to Washington Street and back up to Third.
“A lot of people have been hit hard this year,” said Shantelle Means, a volunteer with St. Tabitha Chapter 75 Order of the Eastern Star. “We're just glad we're able to help them out.
She said her organization is all about giving back to the community. So, when the opportunity came up for them to work with several other groups they didn’t hesitate.
“It's exhilarating to see the number of people who have come out to support in such a little short time — three weeks is all we had to prepare for this,” she said.
Johnnie Eaves, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, said in a short time the volunteers pulled food for 150 boxes and 150 turkeys.
“There was a number of donations that came from different organizations,” he said. “We decided today would be the day — we contacted the food pantry and here we are.”
The volunteers formed a line handing the boxes and turkeys from one person to the next until they reached the end of the driveway where they were loaded into the vehicles.
The organizations that pulled together for the food give-away were:
Acacia Lodge 91
Eagle Riders
Fayum Court 192
Fayum Temple 209
Geary Riley Saline Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Joe Louis Barrow Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers
Nathan W. Thatcher 107
Phi Xi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Kansas
St. Tabitha Chapter 75
Unique Royal Auto Spa and U-Haul
VFW Post 8773
Gamma Alpha Lambda Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
