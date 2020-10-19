Volunteers fanned out across Junction City Saturday morning to clean up yards of elderly and disabled residents during the annual United Way Day of Caring.
Nichole Mader, director of the United Way of Junction City – Geary County, said 15 volunteers worked at 14 homes finishing up around 11:30 a.m. They were then treated to chili and soup at the Open Door Chili Cookoff.
She said she was pleased that they were able to get everyone on their list taken care of.
“This is a really great way for us to be out in the community and also get the volunteers out in the community,” she said. “Typically, it's to help interact, but right now we're limited on interactions (because of COVID-19) but it still means a lot to give back to the population that we serve this program for.”
The elderly in the community are someone’s parents and grandparents, they are retired teacher and others who have made an impact on others. Not everyone has family in the area who can come help with household tasks, she said.
“I would want people to be nice to my mom,” Mader said. “It's really important to just let them know that they are valued.”
One of the volunteers, Maggie Birchmeier, said her grandparents have passed away but she would have wanted someone to take care of them if they were in need. She knows how important it is for the senior community to have people who will step up and help when they can.
“I wanted to give back to the community where I grew up,” she said while raking leaves at a house on St. Mary’s Road.
Across town, on 12th Street, Mitchel McCloy joined several employees of Witt’s Mowing & Services, as they tackled mowing and cleanup at several homes. He was on the roof of one house with a leaf blower cleaning out the gutters.
“We’re cutting grass, cleaning gutters, just making everything nice for people who don’t have the opportunity or just can’t get out there and do it,” he said.
He said he didn’t think anything of spending his Saturday morning helping others. Volunteering is something he learned when he was a child and has always felt it important that help others in their community.
In addition to the volunteers, Mader said she appreciates the city for their offer to pick up the debris and yard waste the volunteers bagged up at no cost to the United Way or the homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.