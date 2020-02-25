Starting Feb. 24, Kansans are invited to go take a walk.
Walk Kansas registrations opened Monday and, according to Geary County Extension Agent Deb Andres, it’s a good way to get fit.
“One of the things about Walk Kansas is, it not only promotes physical activity it also promotes healthy eating,” she said. “And Geary County’s health statistics indicate that we have access to a lot of different healthy exercise — healthy physical activity venues — but we don’t take advantage of them. So we have a higher than average obesity rate in Geary County, we have a higher than average rate of diabetes and of some other chronic diseases. So this is a good way for us to make a boots on the ground impact on our health statistics as well as improving the lives of the residents of Geary County.”
Walk Kansas does not require that participants walk, as such. It’s about promoting cardiac health through physical activity, so if someone is unable to walk or would simply prefer not to, they can choose to do other forms of exercise.
That exercise can include anything that puts one’s body through a workout, including spending the afternoon pulling weeds in the garden, as long as it requires more than one’s usual amount of physical activity.
According to Andres, people with disabilities who want to participate can do whatever form of exercise has been designated for them by their doctor or caregiver.
To count, activity has to be at a moderate level, she said.
“Moderate means that you can have a conversation while you’re doing it, but it’s a little bit more difficult because you’re putting your body through enough of a physical activity that it isn’t convenient to have an easy conversation,” Andres said. “So the whole point is to make sure that you’re elevating your heart rate and you’re using your body muscles and getting your circulation going to the point where your body is working a little bit more.”
Normal daily tasks generally don’t count toward Walk Kansas unless they require an certain amount of strain.
“It needs to be in excess of what you normally do,” Andres said. “Because if we continue to do the same things we’ve always done, we’re going to get the same results we’ve always gotten. And that means that we’re not changing the impact on the health of our residents and we’re not improving our heart health either.”
Andres said that no less than 10 minutes of activity at a time and as much as 150 minutes a week was recommended by Walk Kansas.
Participants are permitted to put in as many hours a week as they wish.
Ideally, at the end of it, the combined team will have walked enough steps to have gone from one side of the state to the other.
Anyone of any age may participate, but children will need a responsible adult to help them track their weekly activity.
In addition to regular exercise every week, participants may also take part in one of three challenges.
Team members can discover the Eight Wonders of Kansas, which requires all participants to engage in two and a half hours of physical activity per week. The second challenge, to walk enough steps to go cross country from Troy, which is in the northeast part of the state, to Elkhart, which is in the southwest, will have each team member doing four hours of physical activity per week. The third, and most difficult, challenge has participants walking enough steps over the course of the event to walk from the Little Balkans to Nicodemus with a few scenic detours along the way. This challenge requires each participant to engage in six hours of physical activity per week.
The event itself takes place March 15 through May 9. Locally, Andres said, registration runs until March 29, where in other counties registration only runs until March 13. This is in the hopes of encouraging more people to take part.
“We want to make sure as many people participate as possible.we want to make sure as many people participate as possible,” Andres said.
Last year, she said, more than 200 people took part in the annual event. The record is around 350. Andres said she’d like to see the numbers continue to rise.
Teams must be formed of no more and no less than six people.
“Sometimes working in a team environment gives you the motivation to do physical activity that you wouldn’t otherwise do,” Andres said. “That’s why it’s designed as a team (activity).”
One person needs to be designated as the captain, who will be responsible for reporting team members’ activity for the week. Reporting is done electronically. There is a free app, according to Andres, which any participant in Walk Kansas can use to track their progress.
Registration does come with a fee. For more information, see the website at www.walkkansas.org .
