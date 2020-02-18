Two fires took place in Junction City Friday and Saturday, both of which were put out by the Junction City Fire Department with no injuries.
While no one was physically hurt by the flames, the fires did do substantial financial damage to both structures.
The first of these residential structure fires took place on Valentine’s Day, around 10:19 a.m., at 905 West Chestnut St.
A JCFD medical unit was on its way back from Geary Community Hospital and arrived at the scene first, where members of the unit made sure everyone was evacuated from the burning building. During the process of ensuring everyone was safe, members of the medic crew used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, which was in the kitchen area of the home.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they made use of the hose, extinguishing the rest of the fire and performing salvage and overhaul, according to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson.
Damage to the home on Chestnut Street, including content and property loss, is estimated to total $30,000.
Early Saturday morning at around 2:52 a.m., the JCFD was dispatched to another structure fire, this one in an apartment complex at 216 North Webster St.
According to Johnson, the JCFD was alerted to the fire when an Evergy Energy employee who was responding to a power outage in the building noticed smoke. The employee noted that light smoke was showing in one of the apartments. The employee then called 911.
Firefighters discovered the source of the smoke — a fire in the ceiling of the apartment, which they proceeded to put out. After consulting with the Evergy employee who called in the fire, it was determined that power should be disconnected to the entire building.
The 12-unit apartment complex was evacuated and is expected to remain so until the power can be safely turned back on in the building.
The Red Cross and the property manager were both on scene to help residents, according to Johnson.
Total property damage and content loss for this fire is estimated at $60,000.
