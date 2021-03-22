The Wendy’s at 400 W. Sixth St. in Junction City remains closed after a small fire took place in the kitchen March 17 a little before 7:30 a.m.
According to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson, the fire was caused by an appliance in the kitchen which caught fire.
“It looks like one of the appliances in the back of the kitchen malfunctioned,” he said. “We responded, basically disconnected it and moved it out of the building. So we used a couple fire extinguishers and the fire suppression system that’s in the hood activated — so everything worked like it was supposed to.”
Johnson said he believed the damage totaled about $8,000.
There was some smoke damage to the restaurant.
The restaurant has not reopened yet in part because the ownership is still deciding whether or not it wants to reopen or just go ahead with the planned demolition and rebuild of the restaurant, Johnson believes.
Wendy’s has been planning for a while to demolish its current restaurant and rebuild on its present site. In any case, the demolition and rebuild is expected to take place soon, according to Johnson.
“I think it’s pretty much ready to move forward other than a few things that we’ve got to get worked out,” he said. “When we do any construction project there’s a lot of utilities and traffic access, building components that have to be looked at. We’re pretty much done with it. We’ve got a few things left.”
