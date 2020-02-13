Westwood Elementary School opened its new gym with a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
Construction on the facility began in May of 2019 and was completed this month.
Students performed on the new stage for their classmates and teachers as well as those who attended the ribbon cutting. After the event, the gym was opened to students for activities.
Westwood Principal Kim Dressman spoke at the ribbon cutting, thanking the district and everyone involved in bringing the new gym to fruition.
“We are excited about this unique facility and look forward to the creative ways we can engage and educate our students,” she said.
In addition to being used for traditional physical education classes, the new space will be utilized for other student programs and learning opportunities.
The new space is outfitted with a lifeskills room which includes a shower, an oven, and a dishwasher. In the future, Dressman said, the school hopes to add a refrigerator, a washer, and a dryer.
Outside the gym, the school has new-to-it playground equipment which was taken from Jefferson Elementary School after its closure, three new buddy benches, and three new basketball goals.
Unified School District 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston also took the stage.
“This enhances the school’s ability to serve and meet the needs of our families as well as our students,” he said.
Addressing the students, he advised them to take advantage of every positive opportunity their school afforded them.
“This school belongs to you,” Eggleston said. “This school is an extension of your home. Take advantage of this school and everything that it offers you — every opportunity. Take care of this facility.”
