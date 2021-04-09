OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – April 6, 2021 – With April being National Safe Digging Month, Kansas Gas Service is promoting awareness about safe digging practices by offering customers a chance to win a $100 gift card if they take an interactive quiz at BeADigHeroKansas.com during the month of April.
“Safe Digging Month serves as a good reminder to call 811 at least two working days before starting any digging project,” said Dawn Tripp, public relations manager at Kansas Gas Service. “Whether it’s a small project, such as planting trees and shrubs, or a large commercial project, calling 811 is the first step to safe digging.”
By making the free call to 811 or visiting KansasOneCall.com before digging, professional locators will mark all underground utility lines within the designated project area with flags and/or paint at no cost to the home or business owner. In 2020, 19% of the pipeline damages on our system were from people not calling 811.
“Knowing how to dig safely helps avoid injury and protects the neighborhood because underground utility lines may be found below yards, sidewalks, driveways or streets,” said Tripp.
VIDEO: The Scoop on Buried Utility Lines
3 Tips to Remember Before Digging
1) Even if you’re digging shallow, you need to call to have your lines marked.
2) If you hire a contractor, make sure they call 811 prior to digging.
3) Know the Tolerance Zone, which is the area 24 inches from each outside edge of the pipeline. Within this zone, you are required to use soft digging techniques, such as hand digging, vacuum excavation or other similar safe excavation methods to avoid any contact or damage to the line.
About Kansas Gas Service
Kansas Gas Service provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 645,000 customers in Kansas and is the largest natural gas distributor in the state, in terms of customers.
Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas Gas Service is a division of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS), a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.
For more information and the latest news about Kansas Gas Service, visit kansasgasservice.com and follow its social channels: @KansasGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
