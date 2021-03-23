TOPEKA – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Monday that a staff member at the Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) died on Thursday, March 18 due to complications from COVID-19. This is the first WCF staff death related to the virus and the sixth KDOC staff death.
David Warner, 54, had more than eight years of service to the KDOC. He was hired in 2010 at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) as a corrections officer before his promotion to pre-release instructor. In 2015 he was hired at WCF, working as a corrections officer and pre-release instructor.
“David truly made a difference in the lives he touched through his work,” Zmuda said. “He spread love and joy to everyone he met, and he was a beloved member of our KDOC family. Please join me in keeping his family and his colleagues at both Winfield and Hutchinson in our thoughts and prayers.”
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Kansas Avenue Church of God in Arkansas City, Kansas.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of David Warner who worked at Winfield Correctional Facility,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He was a dedicated, selfless public servant, and I send my deepest sympathies to David’s family, friends and colleagues.”
Memorials have been established in Warner’s name for the Cowley County Humane Society and for Eagle’s Nest. Contributions may be made through Miles Funeral Service.
The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.
The Winfield Correctional Facility opened in 1984 on the site of what was then the Winfield State Hospital and Training Center. With a capacity of 632, the facility serves only minimum-custody, adult males.
For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.
