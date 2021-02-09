With the cold weather deeply entrenched in the region people like to start knowing when this, that, or the other records were reached, set, last obtained, etc. Since inquiring minds want to know - here we go! Monday, February 8, 2021 the Corps of Engineers Office at Milford Lake (our official weather site) had a high of 6 and a low of 2. While cold, that low temperature doesn't even come close to touching the record low for the 8th which is -14 in 1971. HOWEVER, the high of 6 shatters the previous record low high temperature of 11 set in 1994. Currently it is being forecast that we could hit double digits below zero (real temperature, not wind chill) over the weekend. The last time we hit double digits below zero (-10 or colder) was February 2, 1996 when we hit -15. (The weather prognosticators are currently backing off on the extreme low temperatures this weekend and I'm okay with it not hitting double digits below zero!) The current run of sub-freezing weather could run clear to the end of next week before the temperature gets back above freezing. When was the last time that we had a week or longer of temperatures that never got above 32 degrees? Well, not as long ago as you might think. The very end of 2017 and early 2018 is all the further back you have to go. On December 22, 2017 the high was 33. It wouldn't be back above freezing until January 4, 2018 when it reached a high of 37 degrees. That was 12 consecutive days below freezing. The cold spell we are in right now, MAY beat that! And with that I'm back to the record books to find what the longest period of time is that we have been below zero!
With chilly weather here and colder weather coming, Extension Agent Chuck Otte talks about winter weather facts
- Chuck Otte
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- JCHS athletic trainer arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, promoting obscenity to minors
- JCHS beats Manhattan by single point during close Friday night game
- Sheriff’s Office seeks info on deceased dog found in a footlocker
- 1SG (RET) Marvin W. Marteen
- Local AKA members celebrate inauguration of one of their own to office of Vice President
- Invitation-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic goes off without problems Saturday at the opera house
- JCHS graduate Faith Richards makes music — and a career for herself — in Los Angeles and abroad
- MSG (Ret) Clifford Kilgore
- County continues to vaccinate community members as active COVID-19 numbers fall
- Unlicensed lawyer to be removed from Geary County’s indigent defense contract
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.