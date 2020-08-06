The primary election was Tuesday so now that all votes have been cast and most have been counted — except for mail-in votes still in transit and provisional ballots, local election officials are preparing for the next steps in the process.
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County clerk, said she is waiting for all the mail-votes that were postmarked on or before Aug. 4 to reach the county office building by Aug. 7 to be counted. Once that happens, she will be preparing for the next stage of the election process which is an audit of the votes.
“The legislature passed a bill and we had our first audit in Geary county last November,” she said. “We have 1% of the precincts that have to be audited. It’s a hand count of the paper ballots that we have. It is a double check that what went through the machines is how things were really counted.”
She said an audit of the results is not an uncommon practice as it happens in several states every year. A public meeting will be held Aug 7 to randomly select the precincts and offices that will be audited on Aug 10 in the clerk’s office.
Once the audit is completed, the next stage of the process is when the Commission of County Canvassers meets to go over the results and based on recommendations, consider the status of the provisional ballots turned in. Those ballots will then be taken and counted, and those numbers will be added to the total results.
At that time, Nordyke said, the commission will vote to approve the results and make them official. From there the official candidate list will be generated for the General Election in November that will include candidates from all parties, not just those voted on in the primary.
Nordyke said she was very happy with how smoothly the voting process went in the county, especially with the new machines.
“I visited the polling places and was double checking with the board workers on how the equipment was operating and how the citizens were liking it,” she said. “And everybody said that the public really liked them they thought it was easier than I thought it was faster. They really did receive it well and lots of people appreciated having the paper which we hadn’t had for everyone before. So, we thought that went well.”
To see the unofficial results, visit the Election Information page on the Geary County website, www.gearycounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=67.
