Late Saturday afternoon, the news broke that Kansas — once thought to be untouched by the rapidly-spreading Novel Coronavirus — had diagnosed its first official case of COVID-19.
This means, according to Geary Community Hospital Interim CEO Don Smithburg, Geary County’s risk of seeing cases of the virus have risen.
While there is no guarantee COVID-19 will reach the Junction City area, it has grown — seemingly over night — a lot more likely.
Smithburg said the hospital was prepared in the event Novel Coronavirus showed up at its doors.
“We are very active in readiness and preparation,” he said. “If we get one case in this community, things will change dramatically as we know (them) — at least for a while.”
At the hospital, it has already provoked changes in terms of GCH’s every day processes, including the screening process.
“We’re going to see a lot more rigor around screening patients,” Smithburg said. “We are actively in dialog with Konza and watching closely what Fort Riley does to handle this matter. I’ve been in a few disasters in my past and oftentimes, the main hospital in the area — which is us — ends up taking a bit of a lead in managing the situation and communicating to the town how things are going with regards to the potential spread and management of the disease.”
GCH carried out a drill in its emergency room about 10 days ago, Smithburg said, where staff practiced what it would do in the event that someone with symptoms of Novel Coronavirus showed up in its facility.
“We learned a lot from it,” he said. “We are considering some additional procedures as a result of that. One of the things we’re really trying to take into account is, protecting our employees, because if a patient presents and tests positive for Coronavirus, then we have a real risk of our employees who have been around that person becoming infected. And we want to guard against that as much as we can, because obviously we’re a small hospital with a lean staff and that’s one of the issues you have to take into consideration with a public health pandemic is the caregivers getting infected and then that hobbles your ability to treat the population.”
Another thing that potentially hobbles local healthcare response is a shortage of supplies.
Because of the Coronavirus situation in other states, GCH —along with other hospitals around the world — has experienced a shortage of necessary supplies such as masks, gowns, and surgical drapes, among other things. GCH has had to ration some of these supplies, Smithburg said.
“There’s just a worldwide shortage,” he said.
If there are few to no cases of Novel Coronavirus through GCH’s doors, this rationing of supplies may not be an issue, Smithburg said.
“But if we have a lot of cases we’re going to have to figure out how to get more supplies,” he said.
The hospital has mutual aid agreements with other area hospitals, which it may call upon in the event of a crisis, according to Smithburg
“If we need to lean on them for supplies or certain procedures, we’ll go there,” he said. “But that’s a last ditch effort.”
At this time, GCH is the only healthcare provider in Geary County that has received a Novel Coronavirus testing kit, which it is now gearing up, Smithburg said.
If someone suspects they might have contracted Novel Coronavirus, they should contact their family doctor by phone or email to determine the best steps for them to take. The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment is the ultimate judge, at this time, of who meets the criteria for the test — of who needs to be tested and who does not, Smithburg said.
He said the hospital planned to establish a hotline in the near future for possible Novel Coronavirus sufferers, but it is not up and running yet.
If it does reach Junction City/Geary County, Smithburg speculated it could drive some of the same changes locally that it has in bigger cities such as New York City and Houston.
He said he believes people will eschew public events for a while, if the new virus touches Junction City or the surrounding area in any way. It may also have an impact on the local education system, Smithburg said he believed, possibly driving schooling online for a while.
But these things have not happened yet and they may not ever.
