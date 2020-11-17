St. Xavier’s annual live auction in the spring is always a large fundraiser that supports the operating costs of our school. However, we were unable to have an in-person auction in the spring of 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
X Fest 2020 is a way to bring in needed revenue while also trying out an online auction platform. If the Auction Committee is pleased with the results from the upcoming virtual auction, the school may include an online element to our annual spring auctions in the future. This would give us the opportunity to include our alumni and expand our fundraising efforts beyond our local community.
The virtual auction will be held November 29 beginning at 10:00 am and closes December 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Hansen Auction and Realty is the company that was chosen to host our auction. Auction details can be viewed at hansenonlineauction.com in the coming weeks.
Some of our featured items include: a guided pheasant hunt; a Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl LIV commemorative football; a Bud Light grill; a dinner for 6 with Father G and Bishop Vincke; a Budweiser smoker; a variety of gift cards from golf courses, restaurants and other businesses; a handmade quilt; homemade desserts; and so much more! The proceeds from the X Fest 2020 will go towards the school.
The auction name was chosen in honor of our parish and school patron saint--St. Francis Xavier--whose feast day falls during the week of our auction. St. Francis Xavier was a missionary who shared his faith with many people; we continue his mission through our parish school. All those who support the school become part of the mission.
