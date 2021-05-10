JUNCTION CITY !! We lost Albert Cross aka“Mr. Dillons” and “Mr. Library”. He gained his wings April 28,2021.His celebration is open to the community because he was OPEN to the community. Memorial details will be posted on Facebook. SEARCH Sharon Cross Williams or Unita Cross.
