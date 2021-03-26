Andre King, 42, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 11am to 12pm with funeral services following at 12pm. All services will be held at Church of Deliverance: 1516 N. Jefferson St. (Junction City, KS). Please visit Mr. King’s celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
