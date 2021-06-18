Annette Boyer Krinhop, 62, of Junction City, passed away, June 18, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 2pm to 4pm at Johnson Funeral home. Memorial services will be at 10am, Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Milford Congregational Church, Milford, KS.
