Audrey 'Audie' B. Magaña

Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.