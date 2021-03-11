Carl William Brockman, age 94, of Manhattan, died Monday March 8, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born on September 20, 1926 in Junction City, the son of Carl Frederick and Sara Zadel (Tracy) Brockman. Carl grew up in Junction City and attended local schools. He lettered in track at Junction City High School and he graduated with the class of 1944.
After high school Carl enlisted in the army at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He served in the 43rd Engineers Combat Battalion. After basic training he was immediately shipped to Okinawa and later served in Occupied Japan during WWII. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946.
He was united in marriage to Vonda Mae Johnson on August 22, 1948. Later he was married to Mary Louise Beat on July 25, 1975.
Carl then attended Kansas State University in Manhattan. He went to work at Fort Riley, he retired after 30 years of federal civil service as Directorate of Engineering and Housing.
Carl was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1786 in Manhattan. During that time, he served as chaplain. He called bingo for many years at the VFW, many people called him Mr. Bingo if they couldn’t remember his name.
He was honored as the Veteran of the Day at a Kansas City Royals game. Carl and his son Kraig participated in the Washington DC WWII Honor flight. He was a member of the First Christian Church for many years. In recent years he attended Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan with his wife Mary.
Carl was preceded in death by his siblings: Marguerite Olds, Madeline Lamborn, Frederick Brockman, Betty Gearhart, and an infant brother, Jack Brockman.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children: Karla Brockman, Michael Brockman (Karla), Rebecca Johnson (Larry), and Kraig Brockman (Sara); and also, his 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Red”.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 16, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with Father Kerry Ninemire officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be held at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan. Masks and social distancing will be required at the services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the VFW Post 1786 in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
