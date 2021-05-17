Charlene May Towsley, 87, Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Hospital. She was born February 5, 1934 in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of Oreno Baker Davidson and his wife Vivian Lucile (Towle) Davidson. She grew up in Junction City and attended public schools there. Charlene worked eight years for the telephone company in Junction City. She first worked after school, later was a trainer and then became a clerk in the switchboard operating room. She was transferred to the business office and worked there for 2 years before her husband was transferred to Wichita.
In Wichita, she worked as a service representative in the business office for Southwestern Bell and attended Wichita University at night. Charlene was in the last graduating class of Wichita University before it was made a state university. She obtained a master’s degree from Wichita State University. She taught at Brookside Elementary School in Wichita before she temporarily retired to raise two children.
After the family moved to Topeka in 1968, she taught math and accounting at Clark’s Business College for three years in the evening while her children were preschoolers. She then taught in Topeka Public Schools for 25 years before retiring in 1998.
She was married on October 30, 1951 in New Kirk, Oklahoma to Jack D. Towsley. They were married for 50 years. He passed away in 2003.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil and Loren.
Charlene is survived by her daughter, Jill Ann Towsley and her husband, Ahmed Anwar of Paris, France and Luxor, Egypt and their children Jana, Mohamed, Sama and Sondos; as well as her son, Jack D. Towsley, Jr. and his wife, Diana of Albuquerque, New Mexico and their daughter, Gabriella Flora Towsley.
Private interment will be at Liberty Cemetery in Upland, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th, Topeka, KS, 66604 or The Kansas Historical Society, 6425 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka KS 66615. To leave a message for Charlene’s family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
