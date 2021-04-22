Charles Byron Volland, 76, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life and Reception for Charles will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the C. L. Hoover Opera House 135 W. 7th Street Junction City, KS. A private Rite of Christian Burial will take place at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Abilene, KS with Fr. Jerry Rankin officiating. A private inurnment will take place at Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Junction City Vocal Music Department, in care of the Geary Community Schools Foundation, 900 N. Eisenhower Drive Junction City, KS 66441 or Junction City-Geary County United Way, P.O. Box 567, Junction City, KS 66441 or to the Noon Rotary Club, P.O. Box 447, Junction City, KS 66441.
Charles was born November 21, 1944, in Hutchinson, KS the son of Virgil Ashley and Vernona Grace (Peake) Volland. Virgil Volland was educator, administrator and superintendent in several communities across the State of Kansas. Therefore, Charles had the opportunity to live in Hutchinson, Larned, Holcomb and Valley Falls during his school years. He graduated from Valley Falls High School with the class of 1963. Charles went to further his education receiving his Bachelor of Music Education from Emporia State University in 1967 where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He later earned his Masters of Music from Kansas State University in 1974.
In response to the conflict in Vietnam, Charles joined the National Guard Reserves in 1970. He served in the National Guard until 1976.
Charles began teaching vocal music for U.S.D. 475 in 1967 at the Junction City Junior High. While teaching there, he met his wife, Katharyn (Kathy) Rice. They married on March 29, 1969, at the First United Methodist Church in Junction City. They just celebrated 52 years of marriage.
In 1969, Charles became the Vocal Music Teacher at Junction City High School where he directed Concert Choir, JC Chorale and numerous "Say It With Music" musical productions. Charles remained as the Junction City High School Vocal Music Teacher until the late 1980's. After spending many years teaching, Charles became the first Communications and Public Relations Coordinator for U.S.D. 475. While working in this capacity, he served as President of the Kansas School Public Relations Association for many years. After 41 years of service with the district, he retired in 2011.
Charles was a member of Saint John's Episcopal Church in Abilene where he served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. He was an active leader in the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas and with the Episcopal Cursillo Community. Charles was very active in the Junction City Community having served as the President of the Junction City-Geary County United Way and Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel. He was also a member of the Noon Rotary Club where he served as Assistant District Governor and was a Paul Harris Fellow for Rotary International. Charles shared his musical gifts throughout the community, performing and directing many Junction City Little Theatre Productions; singing for various clubs, organizations and for special events.
Charles is survived by his wife Katharyn (Kathy) Volland; one daughter, Jill (Volland) Nelson and her husband David; three grandchildren, Isabelle, Kael and Emmalynne Nelson all of Junction City, KS; one sister-in-law, Jeanne Rice of Colorado Springs, CO; one nephew, Dustin Rodriquez of Long Beach, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbara Sue Volland and one grandson, Luke David Nelson.
