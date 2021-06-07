Dale Edward Burris

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19th at the First Baptist Church. A visitation will take place 30 minutes prior to the memorial service at the church. The family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Geary County 4-H Senior Center or the First Baptist Church of Junction City.
