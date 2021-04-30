Desmond Evan Wilkinson was born October 19, 1942 in Kingston, Jamaica, to Edna Mae Quinton and the late Gilbert Wilkinson. He was baptized into the Catholic faith and accepted Christ at an early age. After migrating to the United States, he became a member of the St. Xavier’s parish where he attended St. Xavier’s High School; thereafter, Desmond enlisted in the United States Army.
Desmond was a career military soldier for 20 years. During the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Purple Heart for service during the first and only U.S. combat airborne operation since the Korean War: OPERATION JUNCTION CITY. His service awards also included the Combat Infantry Badge, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Award, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
He retired from the U.S. army in 1980 and settling in Temple, Texas. Desmond continued service to our country as an employee at the Central Texas VA Medical Center. After 3 years, Desmond moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he worked as a fireman at the U.S. Naval Air Station (NAS). After 20 years of continuous civil service government work, he retired from NAS and relocated to Temple to be near his beloved children and grandchildren. One of Desmond’s greatest joys was to spend time with his grandchildren. During his life, he continued his avid love of reading and learning and the library was one of his favorite places to visit. His studies also led to a degree in Business Management at Temple College.
Desmond departed his life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Temple, Texas. He was proceeded in death by his father Gilbert Wilkinson, grandmother Mary Eliza Gregg, and younger sister Shurla A. Quinton, and step-father James E. Quinton Sr.
Left to cherish his memories is his mother Edna Mae Quinton of Junction City Kansas; three daughters, Donna Renee Morgan of Temple, TX, Doris Ann Morgan of Temple, TX, Nicole Angelic Desouza of Huntsville, AL; one son Desmond Evan Wilkinson Jr. (Jackie) of Temple, TX; 5 step-children, Charles Morgan, of Temple TX, Doris Jewel Hollingsworth (Roger) of Temple, TX, Curtis Morgan of Dallas, TX, Idia Morgan of Houston, TX, and Maxine Morgan of Dallas TX; eleven siblings, Lloyd Quinton of Junction City, KS, James Quinton (Gladys) of San Jose`, CA, Gene Quinton (Donna) of Charleston, SC, Antonio Quinton (Renee) of Roswell, GA, Beverly Quinton of Junction City, KS, Lorraine Quinton of Junction City, KS, Claude Quinton of Gainesville, FL , Andre Quinton of Lake Worth, FL, Monique Quinton of Lawrence, KS, Raymond Quinton (Claudia) of Portland, OR, and Yvonne Cole (Fred) of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren, (SGT, USA) Devonte’ Barber, Destiny Barber, Furius Gonzales, Ernestine Robinson, Ahneva Wilkinson, Elijah Desouza, and Safiyyah Desouza; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral Service is at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 8th, at St. Frances Xavier Church, 218 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS 66441. Burial to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Junction City, KS 66441. Johnson’s Funeral Home, 203 North Washington, Junction City, KS 66441, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a special message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com
