Donna Jean Yenser, 97, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Highland Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place in the future. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Geary Community Hospital c/o Geary Community Healthcare Foundation P.O. Box 3015 or to the Friends of Animals P.O. Box 580 both in Junction City, KS.
Donna was born December 3, 1923, on a farm near Wakefield, KS, the daughter of Lester and Ethel (neé Budden) Babst. She graduated from Junction City High School with the class of 1941. On January 20, 1943, she married Herbert (Gene) Yenser in Neosho, MO. He passed away in 2001.
Donna was a lifelong resident of Junction City. She worked at Cole's Department Store and held several clerical positions at Ft. Riley while Gene was overseas during WWII. Upon his return, she stayed at home to begin their family. She later went to work at Johnson Brothers Furniture Store and retired there with over thirty years of service.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Covenant in Junction City.
Survivors include one son, Ron Yenser and his wife Peggy of Salina, KS; two daughters, Sharyn Strand and her husband Will of St. Cloud, MN and Karen Suggs of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene in 2001 and one sister Darlene Huddleston.
