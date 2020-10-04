Edgar John Carlyon, 82, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Reverend Rex Matney will officiate. Respect calls may be made 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Mass-Hinitt Funeral Home 805 Caroline Ave. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library or to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
John was born November 4, 1937, in Junction City, KS the son of Edgar W. and Opal (Moyer) Carlyon. He has resided in Geary County his entire life.
John was a farmer and contractor in Geary County for many years. He enjoyed restoring various automobiles, tractors and Indian motorcycles. John enjoyed all of his border collies. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
He married Dorothy Ross June 10, 1958.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy of the home in Junction City; one son, John S. Carlyon and his wife Ardena of Junction City, KS; one daughter, Robin Sayler and her husband Edwin of Lecompton, KS; five grandchildren, Anthony Sayler, Amira Williams, Michele Carlyon, Michael Carlyon and Andy Carlyon and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
**To leave a special online message for his family, visit www.MassHinitt.com**
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.