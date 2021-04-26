Ginger Workman, 67, of Junction City, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Center in Enterprise, KS. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment took place at Highland Cemetery. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Junction City with Reverend Tim Maguffee officiating.
Ginger was born on May 6, 1953, in Junction City, Kansas the daughter of Robert and Margie (Stiers) Clowe.
Ginger attended the Junction City Public Schools in her elementary and secondary schooling. Ginger received multiple degrees from Manhattan Christian College, Kansas State University in Elementary Education, and Kansas State University for her graduate work in Elementary Counseling. Ginger also had her Licensed Professional Counseling (LPC) certification and maintained that well past her decision to retire.
She started her career as a teacher at Franklin Elementary. She also taught at Custer Hill Elementary at Ft. Riley. She began the Elementary Counseling programs at Cheney and Solomon, Kansas.
Ginger married her husband Stuart Workman on August 1, 1981 at the First Christian Church in Junction City, Kansas. Ginger was raised in the First Christian Church.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margie Clowe.
Ginger is survived in the home by her husband Stuart and their three children Derrick Ferris-Workman, Teyah Workman and Cameron Workman.
Other survivors include her brother Kim Clowe and his wife Susan of Mesquite, Texas; one nephew, Jeremy and his wife Adriana and their three sons Miles, Tate and Quinn; one niece Megan Clowe Nasser and her husband Abu.
Ginger will also be remembered by many loving cousins, co-teachers and friends.
Memorial donations are suggested to be given to the Junction City Opera House Foundation. Both Ginger and Stuart were long time supporters of the Junction City Opera House, as were Ginger's parents. Other memorial donations could be given to the First Presbyterian Church or to the First Christian Church.
