Gregory Allen Harris, 64, of Junction City passed away Wednesday, March 31st, at his residence.
Gregory was born October 30, 1956, to the late Velma Lee (Lacefield) Deal and Hershel Hamilton Harris in Los Angeles, California. Gregory served in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm and served honorably for over 15 years. Greg was employed as a Logistical Management Specialist at the United States Army Network Enterprise Center on Fort Riley for 28 years.
Mr. Harris was united in marriage to Yvonne on August 24, 1984, in Germany at the courthouse and spent time in Germany, Kileen, Texas, and Junction City, Kansas. Greg is survived by his wife, daughter; Angela Hertlein of Junction City; and a son Manuel Hertlein of Zweibrucken, Germany; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, and two children; Ty and Tammy Deal.
A visitation will be held at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan on Friday, April 9th between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
Arrangements for Mr. Harris have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.