Howard R. Warnock, 84 of Chapman, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was born November 13, 1936 in Upland, Kansas the son of Charles E. and Esther (Gfeller) Hill Warnock. Howard grew up in the Chapman area, attended the local schools and graduated from Chapman High School in 1954. In May of 1957 he was united in marriage to Bonnie Brase. In February of 1979 he was united in marriage to Ada Zornes. She preceded him in death April of 2011. Howard was a farmer and also worked for the Kansas Highway Department and later for Costal Mart. Howard is survived by his children: Shari Cooper (Lance) of Overland Park, Kansas; Teresa Warnock (Kevin Walters); Michelle Warnock (Shawn Keisling); Roxanna Siegrist (John) of Snohomish, Washington; Dianna Charland (John) of Junction City, Kansas; Douglas Mancuso of Junction City, Kansas; Gregory Mancuso of Herington, Kansas. Grandchildren: Jordan Cooper; Robyn Mancuso; Michael Mancuso (Amanda); Ryan Mancuso; Adam Charland (Amanda); Dillon Charland (Annemarie); Kara Dawes (Dustin); Rhonda Elias (Caleb); Thirteen great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law, Donald Kready of Topeka, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ada, sisters, Betty (Hill) Kleiner; Peggy (Hill) Kleiner Houchins; Joan (Hill) Kready and a brother, Robert Hill.
A memorial service for Howard will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel with Pastor Connie Wooldridge officiating. Inurnment will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Upland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the American Lung Association. Memorials may be dropped day of the service or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
