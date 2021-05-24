Irene A. Lewis, 91, of Junction City, Ks, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Salina Regional Health Center. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at a later date at the Deerfield Cemetery in Deerfield, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Salina Regional Hospital Hospice.
Irene was born November 22, 1929 in Westphalia, KS the daughter of William and Alta (Steen) Weber. The family moved to Western Kansas when Irene was six months old. She was raised on a farm northwest of Lakin, KS. She graduated from Lakin High School with the class of 1947.
On June 4, 1949, she married L.T. Ray. To this union, three children were born. The children were Bill, Jim and Joan. L.T. passed away May 18, 1970. She later married Norman Stotler. Norman passed away October 22, 1982. On September 10, 1983, she married Charles “Chuck” Lewis. He passed away November 22, 2010.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City, KS. She enjoyed traveling and spending her winters in Arizona with her husband Chuck.
Survivors include one son, Jim Ray and his wife Annette of Milford, KS; one daughter, Joan Macy of Junction City, KS; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, three husbands, one son, Bill Ray and two sisters, Dorothy Burden and Teresa Modie.
